Petra Ecclestone and James Stunt granted divorce after reaching £5.5bn settlement A High Court judge declared a decree nisi after a five-minute hearing

Petra Ecclestone and her estranged husband James Stunt have been granted a divorce by a High Court judge after reaching an agreement. The pair had been due to continue their divorce battle at the Central Family Court on Thursday. But it was announced at the five-minute hearing that the former couple had managed to settle their differences. Neither party were present in court. Upon being told they had come to an understanding, Judge Robin Tolson QC said, "I am delighted about that and I congratulate both parties", the Telegraph reports. After checking the paperwork, he announced, "I declare decree nisi for divorce."

Petra Ecclestone and James Stunt have divorced after six years of marriage

In a short statement released after the hearing, 35-year-old James said: "I love Petra and our children and I hope the press respect our privacy now as we carry out the most important responsibility of being mother and father to our wonderful children." A spokesperson added: "It is announced, with regret, that James Stunt and Petra Ecclestone have agreed to divorce and that Decree Nisi, uncontested, was granted by HHJ Tolson this morning. James is committed to remaining firm friends with Petra and is concerned that the misleading media coverage of their divorce has not accurately reflected the issues which were in dispute."

James and 28-year-old Petra – the daughter of Formula One billionaire Bernie Ecclestone - were married in 2011 and are parents to three children together. At a hearing earlier this year, it was revealed that James had signed a prenuptial agreement worth £16million, and that the former couple were expected to battle over their £158million LA mansion, and their Grade II-listed home in Chelsea, London.