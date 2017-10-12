Faryal Makhdoom opens up about the struggle of motherhood after Amir Khan split Amir Khan and Faryal share daughter Lamaisah

Faryal Makhdoom, the estranged wife of British boxer Amir Khan, has made an emotional confession about motherhood, giving fans an insight into the care for the couple's three-year-old daughter Lamaisah. Taking to her Instagram page this week, the 26-year-old shared a snapshot of a quote which detailed the "hardship" of parenting following her split. The post read: "To be a good mother while my heart was breaking was one of the hardest roles I've ever had to play." Faryal's marriage to Amir came to an apparent end in August following a very public falling out on Twitter.

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom announced their split this summer

Amir, 30, accused fellow boxer Anthony Joshua of having an affair with Faryal, but he later withdrew the claims. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "@anthonyfjoshua glad all is cleared up and all lies. I got angry like any man would. No truth to it. Good to know. All the best." To which, Anthony simply replied: "Apology accepted." Last month, Faryal - who is pregnant with her second child - hinted that she and her husband had reconciled. She wrote a lengthy post, also apologising to her in-laws about their public feud. Her apology tweet has since been deleted.

Confirming that their divorce is still on the cards, the professional boxer then took to Twitter to clarify: "Thanks to Faryal for clearing up the accusations she had made about my family in the past which were false. Unfortunately it didn't work out between Me and Faryal and we are still going ahead with the divorce. We are in good talking terms." He added of their young child: "We have to think about our daughter Lamaisah who I will always be there for. I wish Faryal all the very best for the future."

The former lovebirds tied the knot in 2013 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City, it was exclusively covered in HELLO!. Their four-year marriage was then plagued with family feuds and various scandals. Faryal has thrown herself into work, posing for photoshoots to promote products from her beauty range, while Amir has jetted off to Pakistan to see his parents.