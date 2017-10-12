Loading the player...

Find out why Eamonn Holmes asked Ruth Langsford if she wanted to leave Strictly Eamonn Holmes revealed that Ruth Langsford has four other jobs on top of Strictly Come Dancing

Eamonn Holmes opened up to HELLO! about his wife, Ruth Langsford, and how she is getting along on Strictly Come Dancing. The This Morning presenter, who attended the London Film Museum on Tuesday to sit for a sculpture by the renowned sculptore, Frances Segelman, revealed that his wife was feeling more confident after her Rumba routine, explaining: "This is the tango for her this week... She feels more confident with the routine and what it involves. I think talking to people the Rumba is a very, very difficult dance to master, so it proved with Ruthie, but she and I are so touched by the good will people have towards her."

READ: Strictly secrets! Eamonn Holmes reveals wife Ruth Langsford's training tears

Eamonn spoke about Ruth's hectic schedule

Eamonn revealed that Ruth is "exhausted" by her strenuous routine with Strictly rehearsal commitments on top of her other projects. He said: "You see the trouble is that Strictly is very, very good if you don't have a job or if you're resting between jobs, but this is Ruthie's time. She has four other jobs at the moment so she's got to keep them going, she still has to be a mum, she still has to be a wife, she's still got to be a daughter, she's still got to be a sister. She's got family commitments and it's tough keeping it all in. I've taken her aside and asked, 'Are you okay? You look exhausted. Is it not time to go or whatever?' And she says, 'I'm loving it!' So it's not my experience, it's her experience... she's very disciplined."

READ: Ruth Langsford reveals how she broke Strictly rule with blonde wig

Eamonn opened up about Ruth performing on Strictly

Speaking about whether he was jealous about Ruth dancing with Anton du Beke after his wife once admitted that she would be jealous should Eamonn ever compete on the show, Eamonn joked: "I would be different because obviously the female dancers would be fighting, they'd be competing all to be my partner, and I could see how the jealousy would drive Ruth absolutely wild! I, on the other hand, and am much more business-like about the whole thing."