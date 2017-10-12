Brooklyn Beckham posts fun video of Chloe Moretz dancing in Tesco The loved-up couple recently reunited after time apart

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz certainly know how to make supermarket shopping more fun! The loved-up couple, who were reunited in Dublin over the weekend, enjoyed a trip to Tesco complete with dance moves courtersy of actress Chloe, who was caught on camera dancing her way down the aisle as they did their shop. Brooklyn shared the footage with his followers on Instagram, captioning it: "Oh my" with a love heart emoji.

Chloe, who can be heard giggling during the video, looked cool in a black hoodie and jeans teamed with a pair of white trainers, while her blonde hair was scraped back in a laid-back do.

STORY: Brooklyn and Victoria Beckham reunited in New York

Chloe Moretz was dancing in Tesco in a fun video shared by boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn had travelled from New York to meet up with Chloe, who is currently in Dublin while filming her new movie The Widow. Along with supermarket trips, the pair enjoyed a day out at a rugby match between Leinster and Munster at Dublin's Aviva Stadium, with David and Victoria Beckham's son post a photo of them at the stadium. "Dublin. You were amazing," Brooklyn captioned the photo, adding a heart emoji.

Meanwhile Chloe shared a photo of her boyfriend at the airport on Instagram stories, telling her 10.4 million followers, "Mi love".

Oh my ❤️❤️ A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Oct 11, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Brooklyn Beckham shared the video with his 10.4 million followers

The couple rekindled their relationship over the summer when Brooklyn moved to New York, where he is currently studying at Parson's School of Design. The teenager confirmed that he and Chloe were once again dating in an Instagram post, describing the actress as "my girl". The photo showed Brooklyn sitting on a bed while watching TV, with an unseen girl's leg on his lap. Chloe, 20, was tagged in the photo, which was captioned: "These nights are my favourite. Missing my girl."