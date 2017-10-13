Lucy Mecklenburgh hints at split from Ryan Thomas on Instagram The couple went public with their romance in July

Is it all over for Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas? The former TOWIE star has sparked reports the couple have called it quits by posting a cryptic message on her Instagram account on Thursday. Lucy and Ryan went public with their romance in July of this year, having grown close while filming Channel 4's Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls in April. But it appears the couple have ended their relationship, with 26-year-old Lucy taking to social media to share a photo of a frog, which she captioned: "I seem to attract Frogs/toads." She has since deleted the post.

It comes after ex Coronation Street star Ryan announced this week that he is set to move to Australia for his new role in the hit Aussie soap, Neighbours. The 33-year-old has been cast as newcomer Rafael Humphreys, a loner with dark secrets, who comes to Ramsay Street to confront a difficult chapter from his past. Sharing his delight over the part, Ryan said: "I grew up watching Neighbours, so to get the chance to join the cast is amazing. I was on holiday with my daughter when I got a phone call from my agent asking if I'd like to play this part...I spoke to the producer and found out more - it was very different from anything I'd played before - it was quite a deep, dark story, that really interested me. It's a new challenge and I can't wait to start filming."

Watched this show growing up as kid and here I am the other side of the world playing the part of Raphael. @neighbours #grateful A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

Prior to her romance with Ryan, fashion designer Lucy was in a high-profile relationship with Olympic gymnast Louis Smith, who she dated for 14 months before they split last year. Ryan, meanwhile, was previously in a relationship with Lana Martin. He also shares eight-year-old daughter Scarlett with his former Corrie co-star Tina O'Brien.