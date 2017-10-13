WATCH Chester Bennington's Carpool Karaoke, filmed 6 days before death The Linkin Park singer took his own life on 20 July

Less than three months after the death of lead singer Chester Bennington, Linkin Park have shared the episode of Carpool Karaoke they filmed in July, just six days before Chester took his own life. The band, who taped the episode along with actor Ken Jeong, posted the video on their official Facebook page. It opens with a message that reads: "With the blessing of Chester's family and his bandmates, we share this episode and dedicate it to the memory of Chester." The 24-minute video is especially poignant given that Chester can be seen laughing and joking with bandmates Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn, and Hangover star Ken, and at one point declares: "This is probably the greatest day of my life."

Chester Bennington appeared on Carpool Karaoke just six days before his death

Over the course of the episode, the foursome perform tracks including Outkast's Hey Ya, Linkin Park hits Numb, In The End and Talking To Myself, and Red Hot Chilli Peppers' Under The Bridge, along with Lynyrd Skynyrd's Sweet Home Alabama and Aerosmith's I Don't Want To Miss A Thing.

Chester's heartbroken widow Talinda Bennington, with whom he shared three of his six children, also shared the video on Twitter, using the hashtag #MakeChesterProud, and encouraging fans to donate to the One More Light Fund, which was created in her husband's memory. Linkin Park, meanwhile, will perform a tribute concert to Chester at the Hollywood Bowl on 27 October, with Blink 182 among the special guests set to perform.

Chester committed suicide on 20 July, aged 41. He had filmed Carpool Karaoke less than one week earlier, and executive producer James Corden told the Associated Press that the show would "approach in whichever manner his family, or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled". He added: "We consider it to be not our decision to make. We will navigate as delicately as possible and I'm just an ear to whatever wishes they would want because I don't think there's any other way we could deal with it, really. It's completely up to them and that's a conversation we haven't even thought about having right now...it's a tragedy."