She has documented every bit of her cancer battle with her followers. And to mark Breast Cancer Awareness month, Shannen Doherty took to Instagram on Thursday to share a heartbreaking picture showing the extent of her hair loss during chemotherapy. "This image is so personal to me," she wrote in the caption. "I had started chemo. Was using a cold cap in hope to not lose my hair. End result was clumps in my hands. I was sick, felt like I was losing myself. Gained people and lost people. Got weak and got strong. Felt ugly and yet more beautiful inside than I had ever felt before."

The Beverly Hills 90210 star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and she has since been sharing her fight against the disease on social media. "I remember this like it was yesterday, like it was a minute ago," she added. "Cancer has so many phases. Shock, denial, acceptance, anger, resentment, rebellion, fear, appreciation, beauty. Remission. Even then, the phases keep coming. Cancer is with you forever. Those who have experienced it know that even after you've kicked its ass, it still impacts you, in good ways and bad. You still go through the roller coaster of emotions. You still need support and love. And you can still grasp life and live, live, live."

Shannen, 46, recently revealed that she was feeling "more like a woman again" after having her hair styled into a pixie cut. The Charmed star shaved off her signature brunette locks as she prepared for chemotherapy. Shannen's treatment was successful and in April, she announced her cancer was in remission.