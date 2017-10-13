Prince Harry collects award for Princess Diana at the Attitude magazine awards Find out what Prince Harry had to say about his mother's work at the Attitude magazine awards

Prince Harry accepted the Legacy Award on behalf of his late mother, Princess Diana, at the Attitude magazine awards on Thursday night. The royal gave a speech at the event in which he encouraged regular testing for HIV and Aids. Speaking about his mum's tireless work to bring awareness to the disease, he said: "I often wonder about what she would be doing to continue the fight against HIV and Aids if she were still with us today… I believe that she would be telling everyone across society - not just those most at risk - that with effective treatment being free and available in the UK, that we must all embrace regular testing - both for our own sake and for those that we love."

Prince Harry opened up about his mother

The Prince continued: "She would be demanding that same access to treatment and testing for young people in Africa and across the world. She would, of course, be standing alongside those who are living openly as healthy, happy and HIV-positive. William and I are incredibly proud of what our mother achieved… She was using her position as Princess of Wales - the most famous woman in the world - to challenge everyone to educate themselves, to find their compassion and to reach out to those who need help instead of pushing them away. In the year before my mother's death, the first truly effective anti-retroviral treatments were developed for HIV and Aids. She did not live to see this treatment become widely available and save countless lives in the UK and around the world."

Harry attended the lavish event along with celebrities including Amanda Holden, Louisa Johnson and Kylie Minogue, who shared a snap of herself with the Prince on Twitter. She wrote: "The Prince and The Showgirl!! @KensingtonRoyal @AttitudeMag."