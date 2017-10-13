Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy shares sweet picture of grandmother who suffers from dementia Gary Lucy took to Instagram to share the sweet snap

Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy has shared a sweet picture of his grandmother Lily to highlight the plight of those battling dementia. "Nanny Lily at her care home," the soap star captioned the snap, adding the hashtags #dementia, #dementiaawareness and #dementiasucks. The candid picture sees his grandmother watching him on Loose Women, whilst holding a placard with the actor's face on it. Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one sympathising: "I work at a carehome and dementia is a thing that makes someone so special! It's a sad sad thing but I feel so privileged to care for people with it!" Another wrote: "Such a special lady I hope she's getting treated well."

Gary, 35, is best known for his roles as Danny Pennant in EastEnders and Luke Morgan in Hollyoaks. He has also starred as DS Will Fletcher in The Bill and Kyle Pascoe in Footballer's Wives. In July, the British star made a huge comeback on Hollyoaks. Speaking about his return, Gary told Digital Spy: "Now that I'm back on set, it's been a joy. I'm working with Sarah Jayne Dunn (Mandy), Ashley Taylor Dawson (Darren) and Nick Pickard (Tony) again and it's just been lovely. The story is dramatic at first, then I come back out of it for a little while, but then I come back in again and that's when it really kicks off. There's quite heavy-duty stuff coming and it's going to be brilliant to do it." Gary, whose character Luke was first introduced to the show as part of the Morgan family, left the soap in 2001 after two years. He also reprised the role in 2002 for two episodes.

Earlier this year, Gary took part in the The Full Monty play, based on the comedy movie of the same name. He has been married to actress Natasha Gray since November 2014, after dating for a decade before tying the knot. The couple are proud parents to three young children - son Elvis and daughters India and Sadie.