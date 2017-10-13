Simon Cowell teases Cheryl for calling her baby son Bear Simon Cowell and Cheryl have reunited for the X Factor!

Simon Cowell has teased Cheryl or naming her baby son Bear! The X Factor judge was joined by the former Girls Aloud star for the Judges Houses section of the show, where the pair jokingly bickered about choosing children's names. In a preview of the episode, Simon can be seen asking Cheryl: "Do want to go to school being called Bear?" to which Cheryl replies: "Why would you want to be called Arthur or Simon – one of those common names?"

READ: It’s official! Cheryl to join Simon Cowell on X Factor

Simon and Cheryl reunited for X Factor

Simon previously opened up about the pop star following the birth of her son Bear, telling the Mirror: "Cheryl seems in a good place. Having gone through it myself it is quite nerve-racking, but this is going to be the making of her. From people I know who have been with her, apparently she's ecstatic so I'm happy for her. All the time I've known Cheryl I never went to her house. We were friends but not that friendly. If I get an invite I would go round to visit. Or she can come down to the show with [Bear] and they can make friends with Eric."

READ: Sharon Osbourne begs crowds to stop booing her on X Factor Six Chair Challenge

Simon teased Cheryl about Bear's name

Cheryl confirmed that she would appear on the X Factor after appearing in a promotional shot for the show at Simon's stunning Chateau Diter outside of Cannes in the south of France. Discussing her return to the ITV programme for the first time in years, one fan wrote: "Hope you're having a lovely time in France! Can't wait to see you back on our screens." Another told the star: "Cheryl the pics of you in France are amazing. You look amazing. Cannot wait to see you back."