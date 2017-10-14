Colin Firth speaks out over Harvey Weinstein allegation The actor has shown his support for actress Sophie Dix

Actor Colin Firth has spoken out about Harvey Weinstein. His fellow actress Sophie Dix gave an interview last week detailing an alleged sexual assault on her by the movie producer in the 1990s. Colin and Sophie worked on a film together early in their careers, and Colin reveals that the actress told him of the ‘assault’ with Harvey Weinstein.

Actress Sophie Dix in Soldier Soldier in 1995

Colin told the Guardian: "She told me she had had a distressing encounter with Harvey Weinstein. I don’t think she went into all the horrific detail I’ve read in her interview. But I remember her being profoundly upset by it. To my shame, I merely expressed sympathy."

READ: Eamonn Holmes quizzes Christoph Waltz about Harvey Weinstein in uncomfortable interview

Colin adds that he didn’t act on what Sophie had told him and his conversation with her is now on his mind as new allegations are made against the movie boss. Colin worked with Harvey on the hit film The King’s Speech. He told the paper he is pleased Sophie is now telling her story and he admires her bravery. Sophie subsequently told the Guardian of her delight at Colin speaking up and supporting her.

Colin Firth and Harvey Weinstein at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014

Several A-list actors and actresses have now spoken out on experiences with Harvey Weinstein. Emma Thompson appeared on BBC’s Newsnight last week and said of the allegations: "I didn't know about these things but they don't surprise me at all, and they are endemic to the system anyway. What I find extraordinary is that this man is at the top of a very particular iceberg. I don't think you could describe him as a sex addict. He's a predator. What he is top of the ladder of, is a system of harassment and belittling and bullying and interference. What my mother would have referred to in the olden days as 'pestering'.”