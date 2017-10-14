Strictly’s Alexandra Burke in tears over mum's passing as she wows with jive The singer amazed the judges with her high-energy jive

Alexandra Burke and her dance partner Gorka Marquez wowed the judges on Saturday night’s Strictly Come Dancing with a show-stopping jive. The singer was given the series’ highest score of 39 from the judges, with the first 10s awarded to a celebrity this year. On seeing her score, Alexandra was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears, saying: "I wish my mum was here." Alexandra’s mother sadly passed away in August this year and it was her wish for her daughter to appear on Strictly.

Alexandra and Gorka perform the jive

A tearful Claudia Winkleman comforted Alexandra, telling her: "Baby you did so well and you have done her proud, and we will take you to your boyfriend and your brother." Judges Shirley Ballas and Darcey Bussell were also seen wiping away tears at the moving scenes. On Twitter, fans were quick to offer their support to Alexandra. One told her: "Am amazing jive and real raw emotion when you saw your scores Alexandra. I’m sure your mum is watching from above and loving every moment."

This the moment Alexandra Burke scored 39 points in Week Four of #Strictly for her incredible, epic Jive! pic.twitter.com/4uaFLhEAvH — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 14, 2017

After Alexandra's fantastic jive with Gorka, show host Tess Daly told the couple: "Incredible performance, so much energy! I don’t know how you keep up with her Gorka!" Judge Craig Revel-Horwood told the Alexandra, who rose to fame after winning The X Factor in 2008: "You were out there to split the atom! You created a nuclear reaction." Shirley Ballas said: "I don’t know about Proud Mary, but I’m proud Shirley. You’ve left me speechless." While Bruno Tonioli compared Alexandra to Tina Turner, who he had once worked with, saying she was like a ‘force of nature’.

Alexandra with her late mother Melissa

Alexandra’s mother Melissa died just three days after her daughter’s 29th birthday. The star said: "Our beautiful mother gained her wings on Monday 28th August 2017, a day that has changed our lives forever." She continued: "Mummy has always been my biggest supporter and was over the moon when I told her I was doing Strictly. It was always a dream of hers that I would one day be part of the show and I know that she would have wanted me to carry on."