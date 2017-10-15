Strictly’s Alexandra Burke thanks fans for support after tears for late mum The star wowed in Strictly with an amazing jive

Alexandra Burke had the nation in tears on Saturday night when she got a huge score of 39 for her jive with Gorka Marquez on Strictly Come Dancing. She bowled the judges and viewers over with her incredible high-energy performance, receiving three 10s and one nine. As the scores were read out, Alexandra broke down in tears and said "I wish my mum was here." Alexandra’s mother sadly passed away in August this year. Now the star has thanked her fans for their support after the happy yet emotional evening.

READ: Strictly's Alexandra Burke breaks silence on Gemma and Gorka's 'romance'

Alexandra tweeted: "Still can’t believe last night happened… thank you all for your kind and loving messages… I’m so grateful for your support x x x." Her followers told her: "Your dancing was amazing. Your mum would have been so proud." Another said: "You were unstoppable. You are a force to be reckoned with. I was in tears as well when you got your first 10. Bless you. Wow wow wow." One fan wrote: "We were in the audience, you were just electric! The atmosphere was incredible and you are beautiful."

Still can't believe last night happened.... thank you all for your kind and loving messages... I'm so grateful for your support x x x — Alexandra Burke (@alexandramusic) 15 October 2017

There was also a comment from Strictly’s professional dancer Oti Mabuse, who told Alexandra: "I know this is new but @alexandramusic I’m so proud of you tonight!!! You had me in tears just before my dance. One word FIERCE." Alexandra replied: "I love you so much honey… Seriously – you are the inspiration xxx." Gorka also tweeted: "I can’t even describe that feeling! @alexandramusic I couldn’t be more proud of you tonight!! You are a Superstar."

Loading the player...

It was a tough night for Alexandra, with the recent loss of her mother Melissa. At the time the star said: "Our beautiful mother gained her wings on Monday 28th August 2017, a day that has changed our lives forever." She continued: "Mummy has always been my biggest supporter and was over the moon when I told her I was doing Strictly. It was always a dream of hers that I would one day be part of the show and I know that she would have wanted me to carry on."