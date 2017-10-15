Exclusive! Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke talk Strictly with HELLO! The TV presenter says Strictly is improving her fitness levels

She is the sensible voice of reason on Loose Women and This Morning, but Ruth Langsford has revealed that as she trips the light fantastic with Anton Du Beke on Strictly Come Dancing, she is learning to embrace her more daring side and channel her sultry inner diva. "I haven’t quite found her yet," the 57-year-old TV presenter told HELLO! "She’s still a little shy, but she’s peeping around the door, waiting to come out."

Ruth and her dance partner Anton in training

Ruth, who has surprised viewers with her daring costumes, has certainly won husband and This Morning co-host Eamonn Holmes’ seal of approval. "One of them (the gowns) featured a nude bodice covered in dark blue netting," she said. "When I saw myself, I said to Eamonn, ‘I look like I’m naked underneath!’ to which he replied, ‘I know, it’s lovely, isn’t it.’"

READ: Find out why Eamonn Holmes asked Ruth Langsford if she wanted to leave Strictly

As king of the ballroom Anton puts her through her paces, Ruth spoke of how thrilled she is with her newly-toned physique. "My waist is coming back and my inner thighs are stronger," she told HELLO! "I was concerned about keeping up with the younger ones, but actually, I’m doing all right. I’ll be as fit as a flea by the end of it, hopefully with a little rock hard bottom and thighs that don’t wobble."

Loading the player...

Ruth with her husband Eamonn Holmes

Describing 51-year-old Anton as "a fabulous dancer and a dream partner", Ruth also revealed that he is a doting daddy. "He tells me about his gorgeous babies and shows me pictures of them and his lovely wife Hannah (Summers) all the time," she said. Proud Anton who became a first-time dad to fraternal twins in March told HELLO!: "The babies are doing amazingly. I love being a dad. It’s incredible, the best thing ever."

For the full interview pick up a copy of the latest magazine, out Monday or subscribe and make sure you don't ever miss a thing!