James Corden apologises after facing backlash for Harvey Weinstein jokes The TV star has faced angry criticism from the likes of Rose McGowan and Asia Argento

James Corden has issued an apology after making a series of jokes about Harvey Weinstein. The TV star faced a backlash following his appearance as the host of the AmfAR Gala in LA at the weekend, where he remarked upon the ongoing sexual harassment scandal involving the Hollywood film producer. According to Variety, the 39-year-old told the audience: "This is a beautiful room. It's a beautiful night here in LA. So beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage." Amid some nervous laughter, he then continued, saying: "I don't know whether that groan was that you liked that joke or you don't like that joke. If you don't like that joke you should probably leave now."

James Corden made a series of jokes about Harvey Weinstein while hosting the amfAR gala in LA

James went on: "It has been weird this week, hasn't it, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath… It's weird watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water." He also added: "Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight, but he'll settle for whatever potted plant is closest."

James' jokes received a backlash on social media from a number of high-profile figures, including Rose McGowan, who has alleged that Harvey raped her, and Asia Argento, who shared a clip of the speech and wrote: "Shame on this pig and everyone who grunted with him #amfARLosAngeles."

The British comedian has since issued a statement on Twitter that reads: "To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter. I was not trying to make light of Harvey's inexcusable behaviour, but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention."

Harvey Weinstein has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex

Film mogul Harvey has "unequivocally denied" any allegations of non-consensual sex. James, meanwhile, got his first break in Hollywood when he played Britain's Got Talent winner Paul Potts in One Chance, a film produced by The Weinstein Company.