Does Ioan Gruffudd look familiar? The Liar star had huge role in Titanic If Liar actor Ioan Gruffudd looks familiar, it's probably because he starred in the fifth highest-grossing film of all time – Titanic

If Ioan Gruffudd, who plays Andrew Earlham in Liar, looks familiar, it's most likely because he once starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the blockbuster smash hit, Titanic! The Welsh actor, who recently described his character in the ITV drama as "the most hated man in Britain", once starred in the fifth highest-grossing film of all time when he was just 24. In the film Ioan plays Harold Lowe, a level-headed officer who organises the lifeboats to go back and search for survivors, eventually finding and rescuing Rose (Kate Winslet).

READ: Titanic stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Billy Zane reunite 20 years after filming Hollywood epic

Ioan played Fifth Officer Harold Lowe in Titanic

Viewers of Liar were quick to point out where they recognised Ioan from while watching the show, with one writing: "Just realised where I've seen @ioangruffudd from before. He was in Titanic," while another added: "#Liar is the best thing on TV, unbelievable acting from @JoFroggatt & @ioangruffudd. Never thought I'd hate the fit sailor off Titanic." The actor also starred in 2005's Fantastic Four as the main character, Reed Richards, alongside Jessica Alba and Chris Evans, and as the love interest in the live-action 102 Dalmatians. Speaking about his time on the film Titanic back in 2012, Ioan told the Daily Telegraph: "If James Cameron was here now, he'd be delightful. But oh, my goodness, on Titanic, he was a man on a mission. There were two studios breathing down his neck... he was a man possessed so the atmosphere was so tense, but he was just getting this movie done."

READ: Celine Dion to perform My Heart Will Go On at the Billboard Music Awards for Titanic's 20th anniversary

Ioan's wife, Alice Evans, recently opened up about her own experience with Harvey Weinstein, and how the film producer threatened her husband's career when she refused to follow him to a bathroom at a party. Sharing her story on Good Morning Britain, she revealed that she had been at a party in Cannes back in 2002 before running into Harvey, and told him that Ioan had screen-tested for a film to which he said: "Yes, he did a great job. He's very talented." He then asked her to join him in the bathroom. After she turned down his advances, Harvey allegedly responded: "Let's hope your boyfriend's career goes well." She said: "I've never claimed our careers went badly because of that but it was repugnant because we all knew what he meant and my husband did not get the film. There's only one person for each film and there are a million actors. But he used the fact he knew my boyfriend was testing and I wanted him to get the role."