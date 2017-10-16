Sean Hughes has passed away aged 51 Sean Hughes suffered a cardiac arrest after suffering from liver cirrhosis

Sean Hughes has tragically passed away aged just 51. The comedian, who was best known for his sitcom, Sean's Show and as a team captain on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, reportedly suffered from liver cirrhosis, and suffered a cardiac arrest after being rushed to hospital on Monday.

READ: In memoriam: Stars we've lost in 2017

Sean passed away ged 51

The Irish comedian was a successful stand-up, and one of the youngest comedians to win the Perrier Award back in 1990 with A One Night Stand with Sean Hughs. His former promoter, Richard Bucknall, paid tribute to Sean, telling Beyond the Joke: "He was a pioneering, groundbreaking comedian who changed comedy with that live show." Other comedians were quick to offer their condolences, with Jason Manford writing: "Very sad to hear about Sean Hughes. A brilliant comic and a lovely bloke. RIP," while Jarlath Regan added: "Sean Hughes has died and I'm [expletive] heartbroken. So funny on stage, so infuriating to know and so sad he's gone. #RIPSeanHughes."

Sean suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday

Sean was previously admitted to hospital for undisclosed reasons in early October and notified his followers on Twitter, simply writing: "In hospital." The star opened up about his life in an interview with The Guardian back in 2015, revealing why he chose not to have children. He said: "Both my brothers have two kids and I haven't gone that way so that makes me different. I have lived on my own for most of my life and I am very happy. I don't think I am cut out to get married and have kids. I am quite selfish and like to do things my way. I like being around children and find them charming but I am 49 now and wouldn't want to be a 60-plus dad when they want a game of football and you can barely walk. My best friend has two kids and I think both of us would like aspects of each other's lives."