Sean Hughes has passed away aged 51

Sean Hughes suffered a cardiac arrest after suffering from liver cirrhosis

by Emmy Griffiths

Sean Hughes has tragically passed away aged just 51. The comedian, who was best known for his sitcom, Sean's Show and as a team captain on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, reportedly suffered from liver cirrhosis, and suffered a cardiac arrest after being rushed to hospital on Monday. 

sean-hughes-comedian-dies

Sean passed away ged 51 

The Irish comedian was a successful stand-up, and one of the youngest comedians to win the Perrier Award back in 1990 with A One Night Stand with Sean Hughs. His former promoter, Richard Bucknall, paid tribute to Sean, telling Beyond the Joke: "He was a pioneering, groundbreaking comedian who changed comedy with that live show." Other comedians were quick to offer their condolences, with Jason Manford writing: "Very sad to hear about Sean Hughes. A brilliant comic and a lovely bloke. RIP," while Jarlath Regan added: "Sean Hughes has died and I'm [expletive] heartbroken. So funny on stage, so infuriating to know and so sad he's gone. #RIPSeanHughes."

sean-hughes-comedian

Sean suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday

Sean was previously admitted to hospital for undisclosed reasons in early October and notified his followers on Twitter, simply writing: "In hospital." The star opened up about his life in an interview with The Guardian back in 2015, revealing why he chose not to have children. He said: "Both my brothers have two kids and I haven't gone that way so that makes me different. I have lived on my own for most of my life and I am very happy. I don't think I am cut out to get married and have kids. I am quite selfish and like to do things my way. I like being around children and find them charming but I am 49 now and wouldn't want to be a 60-plus dad when they want a game of football and you can barely walk. My best friend has two kids and I think both of us would like aspects of each other's lives."

