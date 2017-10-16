Donna Air and James Middleton are still 'very much together' A friend close to the couple has denied reports of a split

Reports that Donna Air and James Middleton have split are untrue, a friend of the couple has confirmed to HELLO!. Following recent speculation that James and Donna have ended their four-year romance, a friend confirmed that the pair are still "very much together", saying: "They are really happy in their relationship, and, like many couples who have been together for a long time, they are working out the next steps."

Donna, 38, and 30-year-old James – the younger brother of Kate and Pippa Middleton - met in February 2013 when they were introduced at exclusive private members' club No 5 Hertford Street in Mayfair, London. Following their initial meeting the two enjoyed a string of low-key dates attempting to keep out of the public eye. They went public with their relationship two months later in April and introduced each other to their respective families including Donna's now-14-year-old daughter Freya, whose father is her former partner Damian Aspinall.

James Middleton and Donna Air have been dating for four years and are still very much together

In November last year, James gave a very rare insight into his romance with Donna, and hinted that marriage and babies could be on the cards. He said: "I love Donna very much. Marriage is absolutely not something I'm scared of, but it isn't necessarily the be-all and end-all. She makes me very happy. I think I make her very happy. I want children. I've said that before. I will have children, but you'll have to wait."

It's not the first time James and Donna have been hit with reports of a split. In September 2015, they issued a joint statement to HELLO! to deny reports they had ended their relationship, saying: "Mark Twain once complained that reports of his death were exaggerated. A few days ago we were equally amazed to read the obituaries of our relationship in the national press. Happily, we can report that our relationship is NOT over. We are still very much a couple and have not parted ways."