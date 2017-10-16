Victoria Beckham 'so happy' to have all her sons back Brooklyn Beckham studies photography at the Parsons School of Design in New York

Reunited at last! Victoria Beckham has joined her son Brooklyn in New York City and she has never been happier. Brooklyn recently moved to the Big Apple from London to study photography at Parsons School of Design, and it was precious moments like this that the family will treasure forever. The mum-of-four shared a sweet snap of her three sons with Brooklyn, 18, in the middle and Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 12, both wrapping their arms around him as they enjoyed a family meal together. Delighted to have all of her sons in the same room, Victoria captioned the photograph: "Harper has all her big brothers back!! We are so happy!!!! X love u @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @davidbeckham X kisses 🇺🇸."

Victoria was 'so happy' to be reunited with Brooklyn

The post comes shortly after Victoria flew to the city for business and was reunited with her son in New York. Excited for his mum's arrival, Brooklyn took a break from his university work to take his mum out to dinner. Both dressing for the occasion, they took a stroll down the streets of New York. Holding each other as they walked, Victoria shared another sweet snap, writing: "Kisses NYC X x VB."

This comes after Victoria attended a special event with US Vogue dressed in all red. The stylish designer's work also brought her to the city for Fashion Week at the start of September, along with her husband David Beckham. David helped his son Brooklyn move into his new apartment and settle into university life. Brooklyn doesn't appear to stay in one place for too long. The star recently enjoyed a quick visit to Ireland with his American actress girlfriend Chloe Moretz. The loved-up duo, who have been dating on and off, confirmed their romance with a sweet selfie during a football game in Dublin.