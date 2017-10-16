Find out why Kate Winslet refused to thank Harvey Weinstein for her Oscar win Kate Winslet deliberately didn't thank Harvey Weinstein in her Oscars speech

Kate Winslet has opened up about her decision not to thank Harvey Weinstein in her Oscar acceptance speech back in 2009. Chatting to the LA Times about the film producer, she said that omitting him from her speech was "absolutely deliberate". She said: "That was deliberate. That was absolutely deliberate. I remember being told, 'Make sure you thank Harvey if you win'. And I remember turning around and saying, 'No I won't. No I won't.' And it was nothing to do with not being grateful. If people aren't well-behaved, why would I thank him?"

Kate didn't thank Harvey in her speech

She added: "For my whole career, Harvey Weinstein, whenever I've bumped into him, he'd grab my arm and say, 'Don't forget who gave you your first movie.' Like I owe him everything. Then later, with The Reader, same thing, 'I'm gonna get you that Oscar nomination, I'm gonna get you a win, I'm gonna win for you.' But that's how he operated. He was bullying and nasty. Going on a business level, he was always very, very hard to deal with — he was rude."

In a statement to Variety, Kate addressed the sexual harassment allegations against Harvey, saying: "The fact that these women are starting to speak out about the gross misconduct of one of our most important and well regarded film producers, is incredibly brave and has been deeply shocking to hear. The way Harvey Weinstein has treated these vulnerable, talented young women is NOT the way women should ever EVER deem to be acceptable or commonplace in ANY workplace."

Harvey is currently in a rehab facility in Arizona, where he has sought treatment for sex addiction and behavioural issues. He released a statement when the first allegations came to light, which read: "I came of age in the 60's and 70's, when all the rules about behaviour and workplaces were different. That was the culture then. I have since learned it's not an excuse, in the office - or out of it. To anyone. Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment. My journey now will be to learn about myself and conquer my demons."