Stacey Solomon has posted a heartfelt Instagram post in which she details her insecurities over her nose. The Loose Women panellist, 28, admitted that despite being more confident about herself, she still feels conscious about her image. Alongside a picture of her face, Stacey wrote: "Sometimes the things we are most insecure about can become our best friends. I used to hate my side profile because of my nose and be so sad I didn't have a smooth cute button pixie nose (which is what I thought was the ultimate sign of beauty).

The TV star went on to praise Hollywood icons Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand for their "amazing noses". She added: "But now I feel like I'm unique with lots of different bits and bumps that make me, me. Thank g-d for Barbara Streisand, Bette Midler, and many more people who I look up to and have been rocking their amazing noses since day one!" Stacey concluded the post with the hashtags #loveyourself and #wearealldifferent.

Fans rushed to applaud the former I'm A Celebrity star on her candid post, with one commenting: "You are well and truly beautiful. I love your natural beauty that you show. I'd certainly love my daughters to look up to you as an idol." Another wrote: "Preach! I still to this day have the biggest insecurities about my side profile. I just try to remember that not all my angles are my best, but they are my angles and no one else's." A third post read: "I feel you! But that's what makes us look so unique and you're stunning!" Another remarked: "In a world of silicone and Kardashian wannabes, you're a breath of fresh air."

Stacey is a proud mother to two children from previous relationships: Zachary, nine, with Dean Cox, and Leighton, five, with her former partner Aaron Barnham. She is currently in a relationship with former EastEnders actor Joe Swash, who shares a nine-year-old son Harry with his ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous.