Ed Sheeran rushed to hospital after being knocked off his bike The singer is due to kick start his tour in Asia this Sunday

Ed Sheeran has been rushed to hospital after being knocked off his bike in London. Taking to Instagram, the Shape of You singer uploaded a photo of his right arm – which he usually plays his guitar with – in a cast, while his left arm was secured in a sling. "I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I'm currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x," he wrote.

The pop artist is due to fly to Asia to kickstart his tour. Ed, 26, was scheduled to start his tour in Taipei at the city's Nangang Exhibition Hall followed by a gig at Jo Hall in Osake and Seoul's Olympic Park. Fans of the singer are waiting anxiously as news is still to be confirmed on the sold out Asia tour dates including Tokyo, Manila and Singapore.

Ed shared a photo of his cast on Instagram

The singer's friend, Kent 'Smallyzy' Small took to Twitter to express his concern, writing: "Sources in LDN @edsheeran telling me he's been hit by a car while riding a bike. Sending healing vibes." Worried fans have also taken to social media to send their love to the artist with one writing: "Wishing @EdSheeran a speedy recovery... imagine being the person who ran over Ed Sheeran tho poor Ed and his bike." Another tweeted: "When your arms don't work like they used to before @edsheeran." A third wrote: "Get well, stay safe @edsheeran."

The singer was due to go on tour later this week

This comes after Ed had to cancel his September 17 gig at Scottrade Center in St Louis after protests and riots broke out. A statement from Ed's tour partners Messina Touring Group read: "While we regret to have had to come to this decision, we do look forward to returning to St. Louis as soon as Ed's schedule will allow in 2018."