Louis Tomlinson's son looks just like him! See rare photo The One Direction star shares Freddie, 19 months, with ex-girlfriend Briana Jungworth

Louis Tomlinson is the proud dad to young son Freddie Reign, and his little boy looks just like him! On Sunday, Freddie's mum, Louis' ex-girlfriend Briana Jungworth, shared a rare photo of him on her Instagram account, and fans couldn’t believe just how alike he was to his famous father. In the photo, the cute 19-month-old is pictured walking outside in Beverly Hills with his mum, who is seen with a protective arm around his leg to help support his steps.

Louis Tomlinson's ex girlfriend Briana Jungworth shared a photo of their little boy on Instagram

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet photo, with one writing: "Freddie really takes after his father," while another said: "He's getting so big and looking more like his daddy." A third added: "Freddie Tomlinson you are a little cutie."

Louis previously described fatherhood as "incredible"

Louis previously opened up to former Spice Girl Mel B about being a dad while appearing on America's Got Talent as a guest judge in July last year. The singer said: "I've just had a baby boy, a son, so that's taken all my time. I didn't think I'd be having a kid at this age, but it is incredible." He also revealed that he would love Freddie to enjoy playing football. "If he wants to, of course. I could coach him! He can do whatever he wants to do. He can try sport and if that doesn't work, do music!" he said.

Louis and stylist Briana dated for a short time in 2015, and news of her pregnancy was announced in May that year. Freddie Reign Tomlinson was born on 21 January, and one week later Louis shared the first photo of his little boy. "Meet my little lad Freddie," he captioned the sweet black-and-white photograph, which showed him shirtless cradling the newborn baby.