Loading the player...

Sophie Ellis-Bextor would be 'very happy' for friend Meghan Markle if she married Prince Harry The singer and the Suits actress met a couple of years ago

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has opened up about her surprising friendship with Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the Pinktober Ball, which was held at The Dorchester Hotel on 13 October, the mother-of-four revealed the pair had met a "couple of years back".

!I have met her a few times, she is a lovely girl," Sophie, 38, told HELLO! "We met her a couple of years back and she said she really liked the song [Murder on the Dance Floor] and we sort of spent a weekend away at something together and she was really lovely," she revealed.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor revealed how she met Meghan Markle

When quizzed about Harry and Meghan's royal romance, which is now subject to ongoing engagement rumours, Sophie confessed she would be "very happy" to see the couple tie the knot. "I'm always very happy when two people who are in love decide to get married, who doesn’t love a happy, romantic wedding?" she said.

The Suits actress is also good friends with the singer's husband, Richard Jones. Last year Meghan shared a picture on her Instagram account which showed her with Richard, who was flying a helicopter at the time, and another friend. The star captioned the snap: "We missed you today Sophie Ellis-Bextor & Markus Anderson! Best day & flight with pilot Richard Jones + Jack! Reunion for all of us soon :) PS Can't wait to hear your new album Sophie! Xx"

The singer's husband was pictured with the Suits star last year

In her blog, The Tig, which closed earlier this year, Meghan spoke fondly about Sophie's music, especially her song Come with Us, which featured in one of her many playlists.

She wrote in her blog: "Yes, sweet Sophie stole our musical hearts with the hit, Murder on the Dance Floor, a tune that has stood the test of time for our requisite late night grooving, but her new album Familia offers this beat titled, Come with Us that channels old school Madonna vibes like no other.

"Love, love, love! Bravo, Sophie! Love to you and the familia!"