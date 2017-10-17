Catherine Zeta-Jones looks sensational in sheer gown at Cannes The actress defied her 48 years of age in two black gowns

Catherine Zeta-Jones caused a stir in Cannes as she stepped out in a sheer black gown on Monday night. The actress defied her 48 years of age wearing a dress that featured a plunging neckline, a revealing back, and near-transparent panels. She showed off her incredible figure, posing up a storm on the red carpet at the MIPCOM opening party.

The Chicago star had had a change of outfit earlier that day, again showing off her sartorial prowess in an asymmetrical black and charcoal gown. She had her hair styled into loose waves and again wowed fans with her youthful look. Catherine was promoting her new show Cocaine Godmother, a TV biopic on the Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco.

Catherine posed up a storm on the red carpet

The mother-of-two regularly keeps fans updated with her movements, and shortly after arriving in the south of France, she shared a sultry photo of herself looking out to sea. "Looking over The Med. Beautiful," she wrote. "Timeless beauty," one fan commented, while another posted: "You are looking so sensational and young, whatever you're doing make-up and fashion wise, goddess."

Last month, Catherine, who has been married to actor Michael Douglas since 2000, shared a throwback photo of the pair on one of their very first dates together back in 1998 – and she looked just as gorgeous then as she does now. The picture was posted in celebration of both her and Michael's birthdays – they both share the same birth date, 25 September. "One of our early dates, a boxing fight in Vegas! You got me at round one. Happy birthday darling," she captioned the shot.

The actress wore another incredible dress earlier that day

Catherine and Michael share two children together: a son Dylan, 17, and a daughter Carys, 14. The actress and her mini-me daughter stepped out at New York Fashion Week in September, with Catherine revealing that Carys wants to follow in her footsteps. "She wants to get into the business in all its capacity," the proud mum told E! News. "She is a wonderful actress, a wonderful singer and pianist, but she loves fashion. She's very head-strong in her career. A doctor has always been on the cards, but acting is her passion and I've schooled them in that the business is broad these days and you've got to go out there knowing that there's critiques."