Game of Thrones actor Roy Dotrice dies aged 94 Roy Dotrice is survived by his three daughter, seven grandchildren and one great-grandson

Game of Thrones actor Roy Dotrice has sadly passed away aged 94. The Tony award winning actor, who was also well-known for playing Leopold Mozart in the Oscar-winning film Amadeus, and was the voice of the audiobooks for George R.R. Martin's books, A Song of Ice and Fire. His family confirmed that he passed away at his London home surrounded by his family.

Roy is survived by his three daughters, Karen, Michele and Yvette, seven grandchildren and one great-grandson. His wife, Kay Dotrice, passed away in 2007 aged 78. Before becoming an actor, Roy was a member of the Royal Air Force, and was a prisoner of war in Germany for a number of years during World War II. He was appointed an OBE back in 2008.

The acting veteran was originally cast in a key role in Game of Thrones as Grand Maester Pycelle, but was reportedly forced to withdraw from the part for medical reasons, with Julian Glover taking over. Instead, he was cast as Pyromancer Hallyne in season two of the hit fantasy show. Roy also earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for 'Most characters voices for an audio book', for A Song of Ice and Fire after voicing 224 different characters. He was also well-known for his role in A Moon for the Misbegotten, which earned him the Tony award for Best Actor back in 2000, and as Charles Dickens in Dickens of London. His children are all also actors, and Karen played Jane Banks in Disney's Mary Poppins.

Fans of the actor were quick to pay tribute to him, with one tweeting: "#RoyDotrice thank you sir for your voice, your talent and your love of the arts. You will be missed," while another added: "RIP #RoyDotrice. Another legend gone. #GameOfThrones was just the footnote to a very long & prestigious career. Sympathies to the family."