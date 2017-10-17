David Walliams supported by his mum as he receives OBE from Princess Anne The TV star and author was presented with an OBE by Princess Anne

David Walliams has admitted it was "a bit nerve-wracking" to receive his OBE at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The TV star and author, who was presented the honour by the Queen's daughter Princess Anne, was recognised for his services to charity and the arts. His proud mother Kathleen, and his nephews Eddie and Frankie, joined David at the investiture ceremony. He told reporters there was "no way" he could have not invited his mum, saying: "She's probably prouder than I am."

David shared his nerves at being invited to the palace because "you feel you might say or do the wrong thing," but he kept his composure as he spoke to Princess Anne. Wearing a morning suit and top hat, the comedian looked incredibly smart and joked that he would be celebrating the royal accolade with a lunch of fried chicken. "I like Nando's but not today, not in my morning suit," he said.

Princess Anne presented David with the OBE

The 46-year-old star was taking a day off filming in Glasgow for a BBC TV adaptation of his children's book Grandpa's Great Escape, due to hit screens at Christmas. "I love what I do. I feel very lucky, very privileged to be in the situation I'm in, and get to do the things I want to do," he said.

"I remind myself every day how lucky I am to be working with incredible people, especially when you get to work with a childhood hero like Sir Tom Courtenay, someone whose career you've admired for so many years. I don't take any of it for granted, especially not today."

David admitted it was "a bit nerve-wracking" to be invited to the palace

David and his comedy partner Matt Lucas became household names in the early noughties with BBC sketch show, Little Britain. The TV star is now recognised by fans for being a judge on Britain's Got Talent, a show that his mum has also appeared on. Away from TV and literature, the Gangsta Granny author has completed inspiring charitable feats, including swimming the English Channel in 2006 and taking on the Strait of Gibraltar in 2008.