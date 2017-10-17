Elizabeth Hurley doesn't want her son Damian to follow in her footsteps! Damian is the British star's only child

Elizabeth Hurley has revealed she doesn't want her son Damian to follow in her famous footsteps. In a candid interview with The Daily Telegraph, the British actress opened up about her hopes for her only child, whom she shares with former partner, American businessman Steve Bing. ''I certainly don't want a child of mine to be famous," she admitted. "It's the worst thing to be trapped in your house and not be able to leave.'' Despite the star's comment, Damian landed a role alongside his mother in her TV series The Royals, in which he portrays Prince Hansel von Liechtenstein.

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian share a close bond

Elizabeth, 52, discussed their close mother-and-son bond, claiming her 15-year-old son doesn't mind when people get star struck when they see her. She added: ''On the whole Damian's not [embarrassed]. Most people are embarrassed when their parents sing, or dance, or wear dresses. He loves all that, but he doesn't like me being too jokey with his teachers. Maybe it's because we're talking to teachers but it always makes me laugh because there's so little one can do as a controlling parent wanting to help your children. You can't make them sit and learn their biology drawings. You can encourage them, you can sharpen their pencils, you can put the paper there, but you actually can't make them." Damian is the actress' only child from her brief relationship with American businessman Steve Bing in 2001.

Elizabeth has previously spoken out about her son's passion for acting and being on a film set. Appearing on ITV's Lorraine last year, she explained: "He loves being there [on set]. We shoot right across the summer holidays so actually there's not a lot of choice in that but thank goodness he enjoys it even more than I do. So he sets my alarm every morning, he gets out my clothes for me, he runs my lines with me, he bullies me all day long." She added: "I don't know if he will be an actor. I think he will be in showbusiness. He might be behind the camera. He's quite despotic when he’s making his own little mini movies, he’s quite good at it. I think he wants to run a studio, maybe employ his aging geriatric mother. We'll see you, never know."