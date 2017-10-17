Natasha Hamilton's teen son Josh is all grown up in rare photo The Atomic Kitten singer shares 15-year-old Josh with ex-partner Fran Cosgrave

Natasha Hamilton is a doting mum of four children, and proudly took to Instagram on Monday to share a rare snap of her eldest son, Josh, 15. Now a teenager, Josh, whose father is Westlife's former bodyguard Fran Cosgrave, towers over his famous mum – something the Atomic Kitten singer was quick to point out. Captioning the sweet mother-and-son photo, Natasha wrote: "Can you stop growing please! Only away a week and you've shot up again!"

Natasha Hamilton with oldest son Josh

Fans and fellow mums were quick to relate to Joshs' growth spurt. One wrote: "Aw he's lovely, I remember when my son suddenly shot up, was so strange to look up at him." Another said: "Such a lovely picture. He's grown up so much. Becoming such a handsome lad, I bet you are so proud of him." A third added: "Wow... surprised how fast he has grown up. I actually had the Atomic Kitten DVD. It showed clips when he was a baby. Times flown so very fast... That’s scary part."

Natasha with her four children and fiance Charles Gay

Natasha is also mum to sons Harry, 12, who she shares with dancer Gavin Hatcher, and Alfie, seven, who she had with ex-husband Riad Erraji. Natasha shares a daughter, Ella Rose, three, with Ritchie Neville from Five, who she separated from back in March 2016 after three years of dating. In November last year, Natasha announced her engagement to Charles Gay following a whirlwind romance.

The Liverpudlian has previously spoken about her children's paternity, and defended herself against some unkind comments. "I do get people saying nasty things because my children have different dads," Natasha told Closer. "But I feel I would have been a worse mum staying in relationships that were detrimental to me and my children's happiness.

"Josh said to me recently, 'Mum, I really admire what you've done in your life because you're not willing to settle for anything other than the best.' I was so touched. They're wonderful kids and hopefully I can pass on some wisdom, so they make good decisions."