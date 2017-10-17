Jessica Cunningham reveals heartbreak at telling daughters of their dad's suicide The Apprentice star appeared on Tuesday's Loose Women alongside Jeff Brazier

Jessica Cunningham appeared on Tuesday's Loose Women, where she described the heartbreaking moment she had to explain to her three young daughters that their dad had died. The 30-year-old's ex-partner Alistair Eccles, 35, committed suicide at his home in Burnley in August this year, leaving behind his girls, who were aged just six, four, and three at the time.

Jessica, who appeared on the ITV daytime show alongside Jeff Brazier, told the panel: "The day it happened, he was supposed to pick the girls up in the morning to have them for the week as it was the summer holiday. It's funny as when you hear words like that your whole world just stops and I thought 'Jesus, I've got the three girls who are still asleep, how am I going to tell them?'"

The reality TV star added: "My eldest, she was a real daddy's girl, and it's just not something you think you are going to have to deal with. "They saw him every other weekend, and Poppy adored her dad. She was the last one to wake up in the morning and as soon as I heard the footsteps, my heart just sunk, how on earth do you tell your children that it happened?"

The past three weeks have been incredibly upsetting, challenging and full of sadness. I want to thank the special souls that have brought light where there was darkness, helped my children to smile when there were only tears and helped them believe there is life after death. The strength and support from those closest to myself and my children has given me faith that they will lead as happy as can be and normal lives and that the hard choices Iv had to make have been the right decisions. I feel truly saddened about what has happened as there was so much to live for. 🎈 A post shared by Jessica Cunningham (@theprodigalfox) on Sep 1, 2017 at 3:17am PDT

Jessica explained that she had initially told them that their dad wouldn’t be able to pick them up because he had "an accident to his head''. She then took them on a walk where she broke the devastating news to them. "Initially I was in shock, and told them. Then we took them on a walk and we just asked them what they thought about life and death, and they told me that they think that when you die you sit on a cloud and you wave to people. And then I told them that Daddy had died."

The star added: "Again, being conscious of telling the truth, I said he had a poorly mind and if you don’t go to the doctors because of it, like you have a poorly leg, you could die. "Honestly, I've never heard them cry the way they cried, and that is what is really heartbreaking," Jessica told the panel.

Jeff, meanwhile, went on to explain that he had six months and "time to prepare" to tell his own children about the death of their mum, Jade Goody, who died in 2009. Jeff told the panel that Jade had planned how she wanted her sons Freddie and Bobby to be told about her death. He said: "She wanted to tell them that Jesus had chose her for a certain task and that’s where she was going to."

