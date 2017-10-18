Selena Gomez teaches little sister Gracie to be 'fearless' in heartwarming video The actress' mother Mandy Teefey welcomed Gracie in 2013 with Selena's stepfather Brian Teefey

Selena Gomez is the best big sister! The singer took to her Instagram on Monday to post an inspiring video of herself sharing a heartfelt moment with her half-sister Gracie Teefey. In the black and white video, the toddler, four, told her sister, "I'm not scared." The 25-year-old responded with words of encouragement saying, "I know because you're fearless, right? You're not scared of anything, right?" The sweet sister duo then shared a high five.

Alongside the empowering video, Selena penned: "I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth." The actress' mother Mandy Teefey welcomed Gracie in 2013 with Selena's stepfather Brian Teefey.

Selena shared an inspirational video featuring her four-year-old sister Gracie Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez

A few months after Gracie was born, Selena opened up to E! News about becoming a big sister. "Gracie is five months old, she's adorable," she said. "I'm obsessed with her and becoming a big sister...I know I've had the responsibility to be a role model for girls but, when you have a little sister of your own, you kinda think, 'OK, this is legit.'"

Selena continues to live up to her role as a role model encouraging her fans to have a strong voice. Earlier this year, she told Miami's Power 96, "When I released The Heart Wants What It Wants, I think that was the real shift for me because it was the first time that I was actually sharing where I was personally and then I felt like my voice kind of became stronger," adding, "And that to me is what I always represent with my fans and my girls."

Selena continued, "Your voice is everything and a lot of people get scared to say what they're feeling, or vulnerability looks like weakness. And none of that is true. I think it makes a woman beautiful and strong. And that's something I think I really had to learn and I'm still learning."