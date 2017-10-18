Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shares love-filled family photo The couple will welcome their first child together later this year

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez can't get enough of their growing family. The pregnant model took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a picture of herself and her beau happily lounging with the football star's three children — Cristiano Jr., seven, and his newborn twins Mateo and Eva. "Sobran las palabras ❤️ Os amo," Georgina penned alongside the photo, which loosely translates to: “Words are unnecessary ❤️ I love you." The mum-to-be cradled Mateo in the photo, while Cristiano held on to his daughter and his firstborn beamed in between them.

Georgina shared a picture of herself with Cristiano and his three children Photo: Instagram/@georginagio

Last week, the 32-year-old Real Madrid player shared a picture of his love spending quality time with his children. "Picture of the day ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," he captioned an image of Georgina and his children sitting in front of a beautiful sunset. Cristiano confirmed in July that he is expecting his fourth child. The news came shortly after the doting dad revealed in June that he had welcomed his twins Mateo and Eva via a surrogate.

Georgina appears to have a strong bond with her boyfriend's children. In late August, Georgina posted a sweet photo of herself with Cristiano's oldest son writing in Spanish, "The best moments in life are those that are not planned, the unexpected, with whom you most want. It is not where, it is with whom."

The soccer star and the model are expecting their first child together Photo: Instagram/@cristiano

Georgina – who recently sparked engagement rumours after showing off a massive ring – opened up to HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! about her love for family. "I love children, nature and animals," she shared. "I have a cat, who's now three, who is my best friend. I love surrounding myself with people who inspire me to be a better person every day, and who bring good energy."