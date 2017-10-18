David Walliams celebrates OBE honour with special someone – see photo The comedian hosted a celebratory lunch with Jimmy Carr, Jack Whitehall and John Bishop among others

David Walliams was surrounded by his family and friends at his OBE lunch, but there was one very special guest who made a notable appearance – his pet dog Bert. The comedian has shared photos from his celebratory meal, which took place at A-lister favourite Scott's in Mayfair. One snap showed David cuddling his four-legged friend as he sat next to Jack Whitehall. "Bert came too & a 12 year old boy named @jackwhitehall," he wrote, poking fun at Jack's fresh-faced appearance.

Another photo showed David and Jack with fellow comedians Jimmy Carr and John Bishop. "Funny friends," he captioned it. The Britain's Got Talent judge also shared pictures of his mum Kathleen and EastEnders star Barbara Windsor, calling them his "leading ladies".

David brought his pet dog Bert to lunch

The 46-year-old star received his OBE from Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. Looking dapper in a morning suit and top hat, David admitted it was a "bit nerve-wracking" to be invited to the palace. He told reporters there was "no way" he could have not invited his mum, saying: "She's probably prouder than I am."

The author, who was being recognised for his services to charity and the arts, also joked he would be celebrating the royal accolade with a lunch of fried chicken. "I like Nando's but not today, not in my morning suit," he said.

The TV star celebrated with fellow comedians Jimmy, Jack and John

David was taking a day off filming in Glasgow for a BBC TV adaptation of his children's book Grandpa's Great Escape, due to hit screens at Christmas. "I love what I do. I feel very lucky, very privileged to be in the situation I'm in, and get to do the things I want to do," he said.

"I remind myself every day how lucky I am to be working with incredible people, especially when you get to work with a childhood hero like Sir Tom Courtenay, someone whose career you've admired for so many years. I don't take any of it for granted, especially not today."