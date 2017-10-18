Lena Headey talks shocking encounter with Harvey Weinstein: 'I felt completely powerless' Lena Headey revealed Harvey Weinstein told her not to tell anyone about the encounter

Lena Headey has opened up about a shocking encounter with Harvey Weinstein in which the film producer, who has been accused of multiple cases of sexual harassment spanning over three decades, told her not to tell anyone of the incident after she rejected his advances. Posting notes on Twitter detailing the experience, the Game of Thrones actress wrote: "The first time I met Harvey Weinstein was at The Venice Film Festival… At one point Harvey asked me to take a walk down to the water, I walked down with him and he stopped and made some suggestive comment, a gesture, I just laughed it off, I was genuinely shocked, I remember thinking, 'It's got to be a joke.' I said something like... 'Oh come on mate?! It'd be like kissing my dad! Let's go get a drink, get back to the others.' I was never in any other Miramax film."

GALLERY: Take a look inside Game of Thrones star Lena Headey's California home

Lena opened up about her experience with Harvey

She then revealed that she met him again years later, and was shocked when he invited her to his hotel room to look at a script after previously making it clear that she was uninterested him. "We walked to the lift and the energy shifted, my whole body went into high alert," Lena explained. "The lift was going up and I said to Harvey, 'I'm not interested in anything other than work, please don't think I got in here with you for any other reason, nothing is going to happen'... I don't know what possessed me to speak out at that moment."

READ: Game of Thrones cast to become highest paid TV actors of all time

Harvey has been accused of sexual harassment from several different women

According to the star, Harvey was "furious" after she told him she was uninterested. "His hand was on my back, he was marching me forward, not a word," she wrote. "I felt completely powerless, he tried his key card and it didn't work, then he got really angry. He walked me back to the lift, through the hotel to the valet, by grabbing and holding tightly to the back of my arm, he paid for my car and whispered in my ear, 'Don't tell anyone about this, not your manager, not your agent.' I got into my car and cried."

Loading the player...

Fans have been quick to support Lena, with one writing: "Thank God that hotel key didn't work. The visual of being pushed like that towards his room made me shudder. I adore u as an actor & person," while another added: "This is heartbreaking. You didn't deserve this. No woman deserves this. Love you."