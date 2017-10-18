Ed Sheeran cancels Asia tour dates after being injured in bike accident The Shape of You singer has shared a photo of his arm in a cast

Ed Sheeran has been forced to cancel a string of Asia tour dates after being injured in a bike accident in London. The Shape of You singer shared a photo of his arm in a cast, sadly confirming the disappointing news to fans. "A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future. Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong," he wrote.

"I'm waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that. Please stay tuned for more details. PS - Ed isn't typing this as he has both arms casted/bandaged."

The 26-year-old singer had told fans about his accident the day before, again sharing a photo of his right arm – which he usually plays his guitar with – in a cast, while his left arm was secured in a sling. He wrote: "I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x."

Worried fans also took to social media to send their love to the artist with one writing: "Wishing @EdSheeran a speedy recovery... imagine being the person who ran over Ed Sheeran tho poor Ed and his bike." Another tweeted: "Get well, stay safe @edsheeran."

This comes after Ed had to cancel his September 17 gig at Scottrade Center in St Louis after protests and riots broke out. A statement from Ed's tour partners Messina Touring Group read: "While we regret to have had to come to this decision, we do look forward to returning to St. Louis as soon as Ed's schedule will allow in 2018."