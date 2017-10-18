fleur-east

X Factor's Fleur East leaves Simon Cowell's record label Syco

The Sax hitmaker came second place on X Factor in 2014

by Sharnaz Shahid

Former X Factor star Fleur East has parted ways with Simon Cowell's record label, Syco, it has been confirmed. The 29-year-old singer found fame following her appearance on the long-running ITV show. In 2005, Fleur was in the girl group Addictiv Ladies, who were eliminated in the first week of series 2. She returned to X Factor in 2014 and finished as runner-up to eventual winner Ben Haenow. Since then, Fleur has enjoyed a successful career as a singer. Her debut release Love, Sax and Flashbacks climbed to number 14 in the UK album chart.

fleur-east-2z

Fleur East has parted ways from record label Syco

Exclusive: Fleur East reveals her secrets for staying in shape

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Fleur and Syco parted ways by mutual agreement. A source revealed to HELLO! Online: "Fleur had some great times with Syco but it was felt by both sides now was the time to go down different paths. She will always remain a friend of the label's - because everyone’s really fond of her." When approached for a comment, a spokesperson for Syco revealed: "We can confirm that Fleur East is no longer with Syco Music. We wish her all the best for the future."

Loading the player...

 

The London-born star, who will be remembered for her amazing rendition of Mark Ronson's hit Uptown Funk on X Factor, is now looking forward to the future. A spokesperson for Fleur confirmed: "Fleur has plans to release new music in 2018. She has been recording new songs for some time now and is excited to share her music next year." Fleur's X Factor performance in 2014 was extremely energetic and she received praise from a host of fans and celebrities. Following her success on the X Factor, Fleur returned to the show a year later to perform her own song, but admitted she felt nervous returning to the stage again.  "I felt a lot of pressure, but it was an amazing feeling to be able to sing my own song for the first time," she previously told HELLO! Online.

More on:

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment