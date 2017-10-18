Daisy Lowe addresses 'lesbian rumours' surrounding her friendship with Louise Redknapp The stars met on Strictly Come Dancing last year

Daisy Lowe has dismissed rumours surrounding her friendship with Louise Redknapp. The British stars, who became the best of friends with the former pop star after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing last year, hit back at remarks which suggest they are enjoying a secret romance in her latest podcast. "I'm aware of all the lesbian hints. It actually makes me laugh," she told her Femme listeners. "She's an amazing, warm, honest woman. I'm proud of her. This is what women should do, support each other."

Daisy, 28, recently praised the mother-of-two for renewing her confidence and helping her turn her life around. "I don't use best friend often especially with someone I've only known for a year but Louise Redknapp completely changed my life and the two of us became these kind of wonderful confidence boosters for one another," she shared. Her comments comes shortly after Louise credited Daisy with helping her regain her confidence as her marriage to Jamie Redknapp broke down. After their high praise for each other, a fan tweeted: "Daisy Lowe and Louise Redknapp lesbian couple soon to drop."

Earlier this month, Louise confirmed that she and Jamie are living apart. The 42-year-old revealed that a pivotal moment came when Daisy walked into her dressing room and told her: "Oh my God, look at your gorgeous body. You have to wear a sexy dress." Louise further told The Telegraph's Stella magazine: "She kept on at me to wear something sexy, and by week three I was in a leotard and tights not feeling self-conscious at all." Model Daisy then broke her silence about the split, telling chat show host Lorraine Kelly: "Look, I love Jamie and I love Louise and I love their kids, and they've asked for privacy."