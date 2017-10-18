Loading the player...

Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy visited the HELLO! studios on Tuesday to chat about their new tour as Boyzlife, in which the pair perform hits from both of their bands, Westlife and Boyzone. The pair are now embarking on their third tour, and opened up about how their fellow bandmates reacted to the news that they were planning on touring together.

Keith and Brian opened up about their fellow bandmates

Brian said: "Everybody in both bands – they've got their own careers and are doing their own thing. This is what me and Keith are doing. Ronan [Keating]'s doing his own radio show and still doing his own solo music, Shane Filan is touring the world with his solo stuff. Nicky Byrne has his own TV and radio show in Ireland. Kian Egen if you want to find him, you'll find him somewhere off the west coast of Ireland surfing and Mark [Feehily] is just about to go on tour with Mariah Carey."

Brian revealed what his fellow Westlife bandmates were up to

He also revealed that Shane Lynch is now a rally driver, adding: "Shane… is a rally driver – does car drifting and anything that has wheels on it you'll find him in that. Mikey [Graham]'s the same, Mikey likes to write music, so everybody at the two bands has something going on, and this just happens to be what Keith and I do."

Brian, who was in Westlife from 1998 to 2004, said that their fellow bandmates were happy for them to tour together. "There's no problems, no one has a problem with it," he explained. "I know there have been quotes really early on when people misunderstood what the idea was and thought we were trying to put together a Westlife, Boyzone supergroup, and they might have got a little bit pissed off… but now everyone knows exactly what it is so they're pretty cool with it." Keith jokily added: "And we are super and we are in a group so we're a super group!"