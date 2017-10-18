John Michie unveils touching tribute to daughter Louella The Holby City actor's daughter was just 25 when she was found dead at Bestival in September

Holby City actor John Michie's daughter Louella Michie, 25, was found dead at music festival Bestival on 11 September, leaving her close-knit family devastated. Earlier in the week, the grieving father took to his Instagram account to share a touching tribute made by his daughter's friends, which has been created nearby their home in Holloway, North London. The former Coronation Street actor posted a video showing the stunning artwork made up of graffiti tributes spelling out "Louella" and "Love for Louella," in bold, vibrant colours. John simply captioned the footage: " #loveforlouella N15 6UR."

STORY: Chizzy Akudolu sends her love to bereaved Holby co-star John Michie

John Michie's daughter Louella Michie was just 25 when she died at Bestival

Fans and friends were quick to praise the artwork, which was created in Markfield Park, Tottenham. "What a wonderful tribute," one wrote, while another said: "Wow, that's amazing." A third simply added: "So loved."

#loveforlouella N15 6UR A post shared by John Michie (@jmichie) on Oct 15, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

The Holby City actor shared a video of daughter Louella's tribute on Instagram

Earlier in the month, John, 60, posted a series of photos of his daughter, all with the hashtag #loveforlouella. These included a photo of him and Louella, a yoga teacher, on the beach practicing their moves, which was captioned: "Yoga on the beach in Spain with Loulou." Last month, meanwhile, John shared a picture of his living room, which was filled with flowers and cards from friends and his cast mates at Holby City. "So much love for Lou Thank you everyone for cards , flowers & messages and thank you Holby actors for Louella rose. #loveforlouella," he wrote besides the image.

The grieving Holby City actor shared a photo of the floral tributes to his daughter Louella

John said his heart was broken following the death of his daughter last month. "Our hearts are broken by this horrific tragedy. We do not believe there to have been any malice intended in Louella and Ceon's weekend at Bestival," he said in a statement.

Loading the player...

"They appear to have taken an illegal substance but we would appreciate cautious and sensitive reporting until the facts are known. Louella inspired all who knew her with her joy of life. The family would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt tributes and messages."