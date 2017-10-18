Victoria Beckham's fans react to photo of Cruz, 12, sipping bubbles It looks as if the Beckham family are in LA for half term – and the weather looks lovely and warm!

Victoria Beckham sent fans into meltdown after sharing a photo of youngest son Cruz,12, drinking by the poolside of their LA home. "Two little old men! 😂😂 @cruzbeckham @danieldarri55 #fizzyapplejuice #drinksatsunset #happyhour," the former Spice Girl wrote besides the photo. While the doting mum was careful to caption the photo with appropriate hashtags, ensuring fans that it was simply "fizzy apple juice," some fans were quick to worry that it was alcohol. "Alcohol, really!," one wrote, while another said: "Is your boy not a little too young?"

Others, however, were quick to point out that the boys were simply drinking a soft drink. "As if Victoria Beckham and David Beckham would let them drink alcohol," one defended the A-list couple. Another added of the sweet picture: "Aww making memories."

Cruz Beckham enjoyed some 'fizz' with a friend in sunny LA

It appears as though the Beckham family have gone to their LA home for half term. Victoria also posted a photo of the couple's little girl, Harper, six, who was pictured running around outside wearing a cute summer dress. "Happy Harper," the fashion designer captioned the shot. Budding tennis player Romeo Beckham was also seen in another photo playing a game on an outside court, which was captioned: "Early morning tennis with Romeo x."

Victoria Beckham shared a photo of daughter Harper in LA

The holiday follows the entire family were reunited earlier in the week with a visit from Brooklyn Beckham. Victoria - who has previously admitted that she has "cried buckets" since her oldest has flown the nest to study photography in New York - was delighted to have all her sons back in the same room. The former Spice Girl took the opportunity to take a photo of her three boys together, captioning the shot: "Harper has all her big brothers back!! We are so happy!!!! X love u @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @davidbeckham X kisses."

It seems the teenager is also missing his family, as Brooklyn often takes to Instagram to posts photos of his famous parents and siblings. A month into his studies, he received a very thoughtful gift from his family – a collection of photographs of Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old Harper. Each sibling had written a message underneath their photo. Brooklyn lined up the photos to take a picture of the sweet gesture, captioning it: "I miss you guys so much."