Scarlett Moffatt spent 'morning crying' on birthday - find out why The I'm A Celebrity winner and Gogglebox favourite revealed she has split up from her boyfriend Luke Crodden – on her birthday

Scarlett Moffatt turned 27 on Tuesday, but unfortunately it didn’t get off to a good start for the Gogglebox favourite. Taking to Twitter, the I'm A Celebrity winner wrote: "Birthdays get worse the older you get mind don’t they, I’ve spent most the morning crying about now being in my late 20s." Fans were quick to send their support to the TV star, with celebrities including Caitlin Moran responding with positive messages. "Mate, seriously, I wouldn’t go back to my 20's for a million quid. It all gets SO much better as you get older," she wrote. Strictly Come Dancing presenter Zoe Ball, meanwhile, wrote: "Happy birthday gorogeous beaut."

Scarlett Moffatt was upset on her birthday

Sadly, things didn't get any better for Scarlett, who later took to Facebook to reveal that her 18-month relationship with Luke Crodden was over, and that it was "Luke's choice in the end''.

The couple had previously separated in Feburary, but had another go at saving their relationship in June. Scarlett told her followers on the popular social media site: "I’m gonna have to write it because I feel a bit awkward as I’ve done some interviews about him being in my book that aren’t out for a while due to timings of the magazines…But me and Luke have finished due to a number of different things."

The Gogglebox favourite revealed she had split up from her boyfriend Luke Crodden

Scarlett then went on to reveal that the pair still "love and respect" one another: "It was Luke’s choice in the end but it’s because we both just see each other in more of a friendly way than a romance way and we both respect and love each other enough to know we need to call it a day and not be one of those couples that’s off and on," she said.

The emotional announcement concluded: "So it’s not that I’m being a [explicit] girlfriend and not mentioning him it’s just we are no longer together, I wish him all the luck and happiness in the world, just sometimes these things happen. (Happy Birthday Scarlett by the way ha)."