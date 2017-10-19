Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are taking the next step in their relationship The couple having dating since earlier this year

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are taking the next step in their relationship by moving in together! A source close to the couple confirms to HELLO! that the pair are currently house hunting. The singer recently listed her "crown jewel" New York City penthouse for £20million. The 48-year old entertainer put the duplex – which she has called home since 2014 — on the market earlier this month.

No doubt the Hollywood stars are looking for a place with plenty of space for their family. Alex, 42, is a father to daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, nine. Meanwhile Jennifer is a mother to nine-year-old twins Max and Emme – from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony. The Shades of Blue actress and the retired MLB star, who have been dating since February, are no strangers to doing things together.

Jennifer and Alex are currently looking for a house together Photo: Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images

Jennifer and Alex recently partnered for the One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief and raised a total of $35million for hurricane victims. Of their partnership, the Ni Tu Ni Yo singer said that she couldn't have asked for a better person to work with. "We complement each other in a beautiful way and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this," Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight during a joint interview with her beau.

The couple have been dating since the begining of the year Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

"The things that Alex did to help make this a success for the people of Puerto Rico and all of the disaster relief has been amazing," she continued. "I think we're very alike in many ways. And I think that’s why people respond to the fact that we got together. " Though the former Yankees star jokingly noted: "We're alike except I don’t sing, dance or act and I don't look like her, besides that we’re twins."