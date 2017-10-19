David and Victoria Beckham enjoy swanky date night with £2,000 worth of wine The fashion designer shared photos of their date night on Instagram

David and Victoria Beckham spared no expense as they enjoyed a rare evening away from their four children. The power couple made the most of their night off, splashing out almost £2,000 on a wine tasting session. Victoria gave fans serious envy as she took to Instagram to share posts from her intimate date night with her husband of 18 years.

The couple appear to have enjoyed three bottles of red: the Chateux Margaux Grand Vin 1995, which retails for just over £700, the Chalafleur Pomerol 2006, which can be bought for around £600 and the Chateau Cheval 2012 Premiere Grand Cru Class, which would set the Beckhams back £430. "Date night kisses," Victoria captioned a photo of the first bottle, while David could be seen in the background.

Victoria shared a photo of their date night

The Beckhams are currently spending the children's half term break in Los Angeles, the city they used to call home when David played for LA Galaxy. Mum-of-four Victoria has been posting photos of their sunny break, showing the children enjoying pool time and being outdoors. She uploaded a photo of her six-year-old daughter Harper running around outside wearing a cute summer dress. "Happy Harper," Victoria captioned the shot. Budding tennis player Romeo Beckham was also seen in another photo playing a game on an outside court, which was captioned: "Early morning tennis with Romeo x."

The couple enjoyed bottles of red wine

While David and Victoria enjoy a good glass of red, the former Spice Girl is known for her ultra-healthy diet. She recently revealed the first thing she consumes every day, sharing a photo a bottle of apple cider vinegar on Instagram. "Be brave! Two tbsp first thing on an empty tummy! x" Victoria captioned the photo. She has also previously revealed her go-to after-school snack for Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper – mixed seeds soaked in organic Aminos, a gluten-free replacement for soy sauce.