Coleen Rooney has taken to Twitter following reports she is set to enjoy her seventh holiday of the year. On Thursday, Wayne Rooney's pregnant wife defended her decision to take her three sons away during their half-team break from school, writing: "7th Holiday???... I thought it was more than that!! Half term with the kids… Hope you all enjoy yours & make lots of fun memories x." It comes after it was reported that Coleen is jetting to Barbados with her boys – Kai, seven, Klay, four and 22-month-old Kit – while her husband Wayne remains at home.

A source told the Sun that Coleen still feels "very angry" at Wayne after he was arrested for drink driving while with another woman, but "doesn't see why she or the children should suffer". "She really doesn't want to leave Wayne at home as she feels like she can't trust him. But she doesn't really want to go on holiday with him either," the insider added. Instead, it's thought that Coleen will be travelling to the luxury Sandy Lane Hotel with her parents, Tony and Colette McLoughlin.

Neither Coleen nor Wayne have commented directly on the scandal, although Coleen – pregnant with the couple's fourth child - has since been pictured without her wedding ring. Shortly after the news of Wayne's arrest broke, Coleen took to Twitter to request that the paparazzi stop following her family. She wrote: "Please can photographers have respect and stop following me with my three children in the car… it's dangerous and I've had enough."

She later seemed to dismiss reports she is giving Wayne "one last chance", after a source was quoted as saying Coleen had told friends she was staying with the footballer. "Would love to meet all these so called friends of mine who know me so well,” the 31-year-old tweeted. "I was being sarcastic towards all these great sources the press have… who I have probably never met in my life! I have the best friends."