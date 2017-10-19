Sir Tom Jones reveals he was sexually assaulted in the music industry The Welsh singer addressed the Harvey Weinstein allegations

Sir Tom Jones has opened up about his experience with sexual harassment, claiming that he was assaulted when he first started out in the music industry. The 77-year-old singer explained that he had rejected all the advances, which he described as "terrible". Discussing the recent Harvey Weinstein scandal, the Welsh crooner told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Things have always happened in the music industry as well. There’s been people complaining about publicists and different things they've been expected to do to get a record contract, just like a film contract. There were a few things like that. But you avoid it. You just walk out… But what's tried on women is tried on men as well."

He added: "You think, 'Well, I've got to get away from this person and it can't be like this.' You should know that yourself, you don't do things just because you think, 'I should do this.' Your own mind will tell you that. Not just in showbusiness, but in anything you're in." Recalling his experience, Tom continued; "It wasn't bad, just somebody tried to pull… it was a question and I said, 'No, thank you.'" When asked about the current Hollywood allegations surrounding the disgraced film producer, the Voice UK coach shared: "Things happen in showbusiness, and sometimes things are covered up and then they come to light and other people come forward.

"It's like taking the cork off of a bottle. But justice will out. If you've done something wrong you’ve got to pay for it, or prove that you haven't done anything wrong." Sir Tom rose to fame in the 1960s, scoring his first UK number one in 1965 for It's Not Unusual. He went on to sell more than 100 million records around the world throughout his career. In recent years, the star has become a prominent feature on The Voice UK as a coach. Some of his other musical hits include, Green, Green Grass of Home, Delilah and She's a Lady.