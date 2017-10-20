Wayne Rooney pictured watching football with his father-in-law and son Kai The Everton footballer was still wearing his wedding ring

Wayne Rooney's wedding ring was clearly visible as he joined his father-in-law, Tony McLoughlin, and his eldest son Kai at a football match on Thursday night. The 31-year-old was pictured sitting two seats away from wife Coleen Rooney's dad as they watched his team Everton take on Lyon, along with his agent Paul Stretford. The 31-year-old has found himself in the spotlight in recent months following his arrest for drink driving, with particular focus on the state of his marriage, and at times he appeared pensive during the 90-minute match.

The outing came on the same day that Coleen confirmed she is taking the couple's sons away for a half-term holiday. The pregnant 31-year-old – who has been pictured without her wedding ring on a number of occasions – shares three boys with Wayne; Kai, seven, Klay, four, and 22-month-old Kit, and is currently expecting their fourth child.

She took to Twitter on Thursday following reports she is set to enjoy her seventh holiday of the year, writing: "7th Holiday???... I thought it was more than that!! Half term with the kids… Hope you all enjoy yours & make lots of fun memories x." It's thought that Wayne will remain at home while Coleen and the boys spend time at the Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados. Instead, her parents, Tony and Colette are expected to join them.

There has been increasing speculation about Wayne and Coleen’s marriage since he was arrested for drink driving at the end of August, while in a car with another woman. Neither have directly commented on the scandal although in the days that followed, Coleen pleaded with the paparazzi to stop following her family. She wrote: "Please can photographers have respect and stop following me with my three children in the car… it's dangerous and I've had enough."

Earlier this month, she also seemed to dismiss reports that she is giving Wayne "one last chance", after a source was quoted as saying Coleen has "told friends" she has decided to stay with the footballer. "Would love to meet all these so called friends of mine who know me so well." Coleen tweeted. "I was being sarcastic towards all these great sources the press have… who I have probably never met in my life! I have the best friends."