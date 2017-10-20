Cheryl hints at Girls Aloud reunion despite bitter split Cheryl and her fellow bandmates Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle and Sarah Harding split in 2013

Cheryl has revealed that she is still open to a Girls Aloud reunion, despite the band's bitter split in 2013. The Fight For This Love singer admitted to the Mirror: "I would never say never. We had an amazing time when we were together. I watched a tour thing the other day online and it brought back lots of memories. I was feeling really nostalgic."

Cheryl was one fifth of the girl group, performing alongside her best friends Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts, and fellow bandmates Nadine Coyle and Sarah Harding. Her revelation comes after Nadine spoke out last month, saying that some of the girls were "bitter" by the end. "There's always politics in any band. It just happened that I always got more vocals than everybody else, so in terms of people wanting their voice heard, that wasn't happening. And it made people very bitter. They didn't like that," she said.

Nadine, who has just released her first single in seven years, Go To Work, also revealed that none of her fellow bandmates had congratulated her, apart from Sarah. "Sarah did, bless her. She was like, 'Oh my god, this is so exciting!'" she told New magazine.

Cheryl has teamed up with Simon Cowell again to help him decide which X Factor acts will survive Judges' Houses. Speaking on Lorraine from Simon's house in the south of France, the singer, who welcomed her son Bear with Liam Payne in March, said: "I didn't stop for 14 years, literally on the rollercoaster, and when I got pregnant I thought, 'Right, I just don't need this stress.' So I relaxed. So it's been like actually over a year, but it's been perfect for me because it's re-set the mind frame, and I feel actually better coming back."

The new mum also opened up about her baby boy, saying: "It changes your life completely but in the most amazing way. Like I've had the best six months of my life." On whether she and One Direction singer Liam will have another child, she admitted: "I have no plans of two at the moment, but I think maybe one day."