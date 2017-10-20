Brooklyn Beckham is feeling homesick and missing his family David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son is currently residing in New York

Brooklyn Beckham flew the nest in August to attend university, and he seems to be missing home! David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son moved to New York to study photography at the prestigious Parsons School of Design, and although he is having fun in the Big Apple, he recently posted a short video on his Instagram account, which he captioned: "Missing England."

The footage showed a group of Brooklyn's friends performing a song in a living room, and fans were quick to praise their musical abilities. One wrote: "Omg this is the best," while another asked: "What’s the band called do you know?" A third then responded: "They’re from Manchester I've seen videos of them busking I'm dying to find out the name." Brooklyn's grandmother, Sandra Beckham, also responded to the video, telling her grandson: "We miss you too!"

Brooklyn often takes to Instagram to posts photos from home, showing both of his famous parents and siblings. A month into his studies, he received a very thoughtful gift from his family – a collection of photographs of Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old Harper. Each sibling had written a message underneath their photo. Brooklyn lined up the photos to take a picture of the sweet gesture, captioning it: "I miss you guys so much."

It seems as if Brooklyn’s family are also missing having him around. Doting mum Victoria confessed to Pixiwoo last month that she hadn’t "stopped crying" since he moved. "I'm still crying, Brooklyn's moved to New York, he's 18, and I haven't stopped crying. I miss him so much, so much," she said.

Luckily for the Beckhams, Brooklyn has been able to reunite with his family over the last few weeks. Victoria recently posted a photo of Brooklyn with brothers Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 12, both wrapping their arms around him as they enjoyed a meal together. Delighted to have all of her sons in the same room, Victoria captioned the photograph: "Harper has all her big brothers back!! We are so happy!!!! X love u @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @davidbeckham X kisses 🇺🇸."

Since moving to the Big Apple, Brooklyn has rekindled his romance with American actress, Chloe Grace Moretz. Brooklyn recently uploaded a video of his girlfriend dancing in the aisle of a supermarket and captioned it: "Oh my ❤️❤️." The pair also enjoyed a trip to Dublin this week, with Brooklyn posting a sweet selfie of the pair drinking Guinness at the famed Guinness factory. "Dublin. You were amazing," he wrote.