Rebekah Vardy has revealed that she tried commit suicide after being subjected to years of sexual abuse. The 35-year-old, who is married to Leicester footballer Jamie Vardy, confessed that the abuse in her early teens and twenties left her feeling very depressed. Taking to her Instagram page to reveal her experience, the 35-year-old shared a quote, which read: "Sometimes the bad things that happen in our lives put us directly on the path to the best things that will ever happen to us." Alongside the post, wrote: "I had years of hardship. Sexual abuse in my teens, a suicide attempt, awful relationships with nasty men who I stupidly thought would look after me."

The mother-of-four added: "I was a victim of awful domestic abuse (physical & psychological), I suffered from PND & caught my partner at the time messaging other women for sex when I was in the depths of despair." Detailing her escape, Rebekah continued: "Somehow I found the strength to get out of the house and the relationship, I got help from my doctor and was able to stand on my own two feet. I struggled to make ends meet but I was independent and free from bad relationships for the first time in 16 difficult years and I was taking care of myself and my kids and loving it."

Rebekah, who has been married to Jamie since May 2016, went to on describe how meeting the sportsman helped regain her confidence. "That's when Jamie came into my life," she said. "When I wasn’t looking for anyone and I was learning who I really was, I met the only man other than my real Dad who finally showed me how kind and supportive a man could be. I am so grateful for our happy life and I truly believe that every awful thing I went through lead me on the path to the life that I love today." The WAG concluded: "To anyone who is having a hard time for whatever reason, things do change, it will take time but it will get better."

Rebekah shares 10-month-old son Finley and two-year-old daughter Sofia with Jamie. She is also a proud mother to Megan, 12, and Taylor, 11, from previous relationships. Becky left home as a teenager, and went on to marry her first husband Mark Godden when she was 17. They split just six months later. Jamie is also father to five-year-old daughter Ella with his ex-partner Emma Daggett.