Rio Ferdinand has revealed what he would tell his late wife Rebecca if he had one more minute with her. Starring in a heartbreaking video for Child Bereavement UK, Rio admitted: "If I was able to have one more minute with Rebecca, I'd probably, well I'd definitely, ask her about what she wanted with the children growing up at different stages, poignant moments in their development. Tell her I love her. There's loads."

The footballer sadly lost his wife Rebecca to cancer in 2015. The 38-year-old sports star, who has found love again with Kate Wright, has been raising his three children Lorenz, Tate and Tia as a single dad. Rio joined other celebrities as they filmed the Child Bereavement UK advert, which forms part of the charity's #OneMoreMinute campaign and encourages those who are grieving to speak about their loss.

Ben Fogle and his wife Marina also spoke about losing their baby boy, who was delivered stillborn at 32 weeks in August 2014. "I suppose the sad thing is that we didn't even have the first minute, to say anything to him, and I think, that's probably the answer," said Ben, welling up. Struggling to hold back tears, his Marina added: "I think what we tell our children every night and every morning, that we love them."

Former Great British Bake Off star Mary Berry, 82, also became visibly emotional as she spoke about her son, who died in a car accident when he was 19. "If I could have one more minute with William, what would I say to him?" said the celebrity chef. "I would thank him. I would thank him for being a brilliant son."

Actor Jason Watkins also starred in the video and spoke about his two-year-old daughter Maude, who died of sepsis in 2011. He said: "I would remind her of all the wonderful things that she'd given us and all the wonderful things she did and talk about as much as I could in that minute, all the wonderful feelings she gave us, and the joy, and that she won't be forgotten and that she's handed on all her beauty to her sister and to us and we'll never forget her."